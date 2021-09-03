Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 10:32 am

Aaron Taylor Johnson Hits the Beach for Another Day of Swimming

Aaron Taylor Johnson Hits the Beach for Another Day of Swimming

Aaron Taylor Johnson is having some more fun in the sun.

The 31-year-old Kick-Ass star was seen enjoying another day at the beach on Thursday (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

Just a few days before, Aaron was seen enjoying some time at the beach with friends. He was also seen spotted hanging out with a big star.

Aaron was spotted strolling the sands shirtless, later swimming and surfing the waves on a bodyboard.

If you missed it, Aaron‘s wife, Sam, recently got a special tattoo in honor of her husband. The couple have gotten backlash over their age difference over time, but Sam spoke out against the hate a few years back.
