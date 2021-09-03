Aaron Taylor Johnson Hits the Beach for Another Day of Swimming

Aaron Taylor Johnson is having some more fun in the sun.

The 31-year-old Kick-Ass star was seen enjoying another day at the beach on Thursday (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

Just a few days before, Aaron was seen enjoying some time at the beach with friends. He was also seen spotted hanging out with a big star.

Aaron was spotted strolling the sands shirtless, later swimming and surfing the waves on a bodyboard.

If you missed it, Aaron‘s wife, Sam, recently got a special tattoo in honor of her husband. The couple have gotten backlash over their age difference over time, but Sam spoke out against the hate a few years back.