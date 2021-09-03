Stars Who Regret Their Movie & TV Roles

Not every actor likes to see themselves on the big screen – but some don’t even like to remember that they participated in a production altogether.

Over the years, many different stars have revealed in various magazine interviews and through assorted podcast and TV appearances that they don’t always love the movie and TV roles they took on in the past…even if the roles might be some of their most iconic and memorable works to date.

Sometimes, the stars have doubts about their performance. Or, they had poor experiences with their co-stars or directors. And in other cases, they just decided that the script wasn’t all that good looking back. In any case, they’ve all since come out and said they don’t necessarily love their appearances in certain films and TV shows.

