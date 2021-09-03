Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 1:04 am

Addison Rae & Boyfriend Omer Fedi Head Out on Ice Cream Date in L.A.

Addison Rae and boyfriend Omer Fedi are stepping out for some sweets!

The 20-year-old TikToker and the 21-year-old musician picked up some ice cream during a trip to Century City Mall on Thursday afternoon (September 2) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Addison kept things casual in a black T-shirt and black sweatpants while Omer sported a white and red long-sleeved shirt paired with black shorts and a black beanie.

The couple stayed safe in face masks for their trip to the ice cream shop.

The day before, Addison held on close to Omer as they stepped out for a lunch date in West Hollywood.

If you missed it, Addison recently reacted to her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall‘s review of her new Netflix movie He’s All That.
