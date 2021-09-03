Adriana Lima, Chase Stokes, & More Stars Got Dressed Up to Watch 'Dune' in Venice!

So many stars were at the premiere of Dune at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

Model Adriana Lima and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes were among the stars who walked the red carpet at the event on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Zendaya‘s stylist Law Roach and models Barbara Palvin, Tina Kunakey, and Jon Kortajarena were also seen on the carpet. You can see all of their looks in the photo gallery!

Dune will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Etro dress. Barbara is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress. Tina is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress.

