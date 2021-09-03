Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 5:39 pm

Adriana Lima, Chase Stokes, & More Stars Got Dressed Up to Watch 'Dune' in Venice!

Adriana Lima, Chase Stokes, & More Stars Got Dressed Up to Watch 'Dune' in Venice!

So many stars were at the premiere of Dune at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

Model Adriana Lima and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes were among the stars who walked the red carpet at the event on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Zendaya‘s stylist Law Roach and models Barbara Palvin, Tina Kunakey, and Jon Kortajarena were also seen on the carpet. You can see all of their looks in the photo gallery!

Make sure to see photos of all the film’s stars walking the carpet as well.

Dune will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Etro dress. Barbara is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress. Tina is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress.

Click through the gallery for photos from the red carpet premiere…

Photos: Getty
