Amanda Kloots Honors Late Husband Nick Cordero on Their Wedding Anniversary

Amanda Kloots is remembering Nick Cordero.

The 39-year-old The Talk co-host shared a video on Instagram in honor of her wedding anniversary with her late husband.

“Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it,” she wrote.

“I’ll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You’ll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here’s to us ❤️.”

Nick Cordero sadly died last summer after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Amanda Kloots was also just in the audience for the first performance of Waitress the Musical‘s return to Broadway this week. Nick had appeared in the original cast of the play in 2016.