Fri, 03 September 2021 at 2:30 pm

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Personal Photos of Zahara & Shiloh, Reveals Their Summer Reading Picks

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Personal Photos of Zahara & Shiloh, Reveals Their Summer Reading Picks

Angelina Jolie recently joined Instagram and in her latest post, she shared some rare new personal photos of her daughters Zahara and Shiloh.

The Oscar-winning actress posted the photos to mark the “end of summer reading.”

Angelina revealed the books that the girls have been reading this summer. She said, “These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

Click inside to see the photos and to find out what they’re reading…

Zahara, 16, has been reading Toni Morrison‘s debut novel “The Bluest Eye,” which was published in 1970. Shiloh, 15, picked the new novel “The Dark Lady” by Akala.

Make sure to check out the recent candid photos we posted of Angelina, just days after she made history on Instagram.
