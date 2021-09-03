Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Angelina Jolie is opening up in a candid new interview about fearing for the safety of her family during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

The Oscar-winning actress has co-written a new book called “Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” to make sure young people know about their universal human rights of freedom and equality.

While promoting the book, Angelina was asked about her own experiences during her relationship with Brad.

Angelina was asked by The Guardian if she could explain what happened to her that made her fear for her children’s rights. She told the outlet that she “can’t speak about” it because of her own legal situation.

The outlet then reported that Angelina “confirmed by nodding that she was alluding to her divorce and the allegations of domestic abuse she made against Pitt.”

The reporter asked the actress if she feared for the safety of her children. She responded, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

Angelina‘s son Maddox reportedly testified in court during her custody case with Brad, but in the new interview, she says he was “denied a voice in court.”

There have been allegations that Brad was verbally and physically abusive with the kids, including an incident on a private plane with Maddox, which she says was “horrific.” She added, “It doesn’t start with the violation [the plane incident]. It’s so much more complicated than that.”

“It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” Angelina said. She was asked what the past five years had taken out of her and she replied, “I mean, in some ways it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say.”

Angelina had a thoughtful outlook for the future and said what wants her family to move forward, “all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”

She added, “How am I? I’m realising that sometimes you can survive things, but not know how to feel and live in the same way. So it’s more about being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again.”

