Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 12:16 am

Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

There’s a new song from Beyonce on the way!

The new film King Richard just had it’s first public screening during an event at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival and the audience got to hear the song.

Beyonce‘s original song for the movie King Richard will make her eligible for an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category. The film is slated to be a big awards contender, so it seems she might be a shoo-in for a nomination.

The song is titled “Be Alive” and Beyonce is the sole performer listed on the track. She co-wrote the song with DIXSON, who also produced the single.

King Richard will be released on November 19, so the song will seemingly be out no later than that date. Beyonce has not yet been nominated for an Oscar, so this could mark her first one!
