Broadway Couple Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada Reopen Their Musical 'Hadestown' - See Photos!

Broadway musicals are officially back after nearly 18 months!

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada performed their Tony-winning musical Hadestown for the first time in a year and a half on Thursday (September 2) in New York City.

The co-stars and real-life couple were joined by cast members Andre De Shields, Amber Gray, and more during the exciting night on Broadway. After the show, they got on the fire escape outside the theater to great the audience!

Hadestown and Waitress both had their reopening performances on Thursday, marking the first two musicals to return to Broadway since the shut down in March 2020.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The show won eight awards at the 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

