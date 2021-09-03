Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 12:38 am

Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, & Idina Menzel All Sing on 'Cinderella' Soundtrack - Listen Now!

The soundtrack for the new Cinderella has been released!

Hours before the new movie will be available for streaming, Amazon dropped the soundtrack, which features new songs from cast members including Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Nicholas Galitzine.

Click inside to listen!

The musically-driven movie tells the story of an ambitious young woman (Cabello), whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. Nicholas is playing Prince Charming in the movie.

Just a few days before, Camila stunned at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles – and something shocking happened!

Cinderella will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (September 3) at midnight PT.
Photos: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
