Fri, 03 September 2021 at 11:07 am

Dakota Johnson Suits Up for 'The Lost Daughter' Photocall at Venice Film Festival 2021

Dakota Johnson is stepping out in style!

The 31-year-old actress was spotted arriving alongside her co-star Olivia Colman and director Maggie Gyllenhaal at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3).

Click inside to see the photos…

Based on the 2008 novel by Elena Ferrante, the film follows Leda (Olivia Colman), a college professor who becomes obsessed with Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her younger daughter during a summer vacation.

Also at the event were Peter Sarsgaard and Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher.

Dakota stepped out in black trousers and a matching blazer, which she paired with strappy black heels. Olivia opted for a white blouse with an asymmetrical collar and printed satin pants, while Maggie wore wide leg palazzo pants, a vest and an oversized jacket layered over top.

Dakota was recently spotted with Chris Martin after their vacation in Spain! Check out all the pics here
Photos: Getty Images
