Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 1:17 am

Drake's Highly-Anticipated New Album 'Certified Lover Boy' is Out Now - Listen Here!

Drake‘s new album is finally out!

The 34-year-old entertainer just released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, and he collaborated with tons of famous friends for new songs.

Click inside to listen to his album!

On the new album, Drake has collaborations with artists including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne.

Certified Lover Boy is Drake‘s first full length release since 2018′s Scorpion. He has released other material recently including 2020′s Dark Lane Demo Tapes and the EP Scary Hours 2.

The album was originally supposed to be released in late 2020, but Drake delayed the release to continue working on new music.

Make sure you read the sweet notes Drake‘s mom sent to him in the days leading up Certified Lover Boy‘s release.

You can download Drake‘s new album off of iTunes here – listen to Certified Lover Boy below thanks to Spotify!

Photos: Getty Images
