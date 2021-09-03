First Lady Dr. Jill Biden To Resume Teaching In-Person at College Campus Next Week

Dr. Jill Biden is planning her return to the classroom.

The 70-year-old First Lady of the United States is expected to get back to teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.

Click inside to read more about Dr. Biden’s return to in-person teaching…

According to a report from The Washington Post, Dr. Biden is set to resume in-person teaching after doing so remotely for the past nine months.

Per a class schedule posted online, Dr. Biden will be teaching classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA).

The schedule also reveals that she will be teaching classes for 13 weeks.

Last semester, Dr. Biden taught her English introductory courses and now will continue those in-person. The classes are subject to safety measures, including a mask policy.

Before her husband, President Joe Biden, was elected, Dr. Biden opened up about her plans to keep teaching alongside her new role as FLOTUS.