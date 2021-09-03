Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 6:39 pm

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden To Resume Teaching In-Person at College Campus Next Week

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden To Resume Teaching In-Person at College Campus Next Week

Dr. Jill Biden is planning her return to the classroom.

The 70-year-old First Lady of the United States is expected to get back to teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.

Click inside to read more about Dr. Biden’s return to in-person teaching…

According to a report from The Washington Post, Dr. Biden is set to resume in-person teaching after doing so remotely for the past nine months.

Per a class schedule posted online, Dr. Biden will be teaching classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA).

The schedule also reveals that she will be teaching classes for 13 weeks.

Last semester, Dr. Biden taught her English introductory courses and now will continue those in-person. The classes are subject to safety measures, including a mask policy.

Before her husband, President Joe Biden, was elected, Dr. Biden opened up about her plans to keep teaching alongside her new role as FLOTUS.
Just Jared on Facebook
jill biden plans return teaching next week 01
jill biden plans return teaching next week 02
jill biden plans return teaching next week 03
jill biden plans return teaching next week 04
jill biden plans return teaching next week 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jill Biden

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr