Guillermo del Toro Announces Cast for New Netflix Anthology Series 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Guillermo del Toro has found the cast of his new show!

Deadline has confirmed the cast for the director’s new anthology series at Netflix, Cabinet of Curiosities.

The outlet writes that Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller are all set to appear in the series.

Production has already started on the show, which is described as a collection of live-action stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.

“From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker,” writes Deadline.

Additional directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior and Keith Thomas.

