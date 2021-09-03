Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco &amp; Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 10:35 am

Guillermo del Toro Announces Cast for New Netflix Anthology Series 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Guillermo del Toro Announces Cast for New Netflix Anthology Series 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Guillermo del Toro has found the cast of his new show!

Deadline has confirmed the cast for the director’s new anthology series at Netflix, Cabinet of Curiosities.

Click inside to find out who’s joined the cast…

The outlet writes that Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller are all set to appear in the series.

Production has already started on the show, which is described as a collection of live-action stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.

“From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker,” writes Deadline.

Additional directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior and Keith Thomas.

Guillermo will also be directing a live-action adaptation of Pinocchio and you can see the star-studded cast here!

Just Jared on Facebook
guillermo del toro finds cast for netflix anthology 01
guillermo del toro finds cast for netflix anthology 02
guillermo del toro finds cast for netflix anthology 03
guillermo del toro finds cast for netflix anthology 04
guillermo del toro finds cast for netflix anthology 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Guillermo del Toro, Netflix, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr