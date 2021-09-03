Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 8:03 pm

'I am a voter.' Founder Mandana Dayani Lands Exciting New Role Working with Meghan & Harry

'I am a voter.' Founder Mandana Dayani Lands Exciting New Role Working with Meghan & Harry

Mandana Dayani, the founder of the “I am a voter.” campaign, has landed an exciting new position working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The fashion and tech executive will be the first COO of the couple’s organization Archewell.

Fortune reports that Mandana will “oversee growth strategy and day-to-day operations at the organization, which includes the nonprofit Archewell Foundation as well as the media businesses Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.”

Mandana already has experience in podcasting thanks to her The Dissenters podcast, which she launched last year with friend Debra Messing.

Click inside to read her statement…

In a statement to Fortune, Mandana said, “I am so inspired by the vision and unwavering dedication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a more united, truthful, safe, and equitable world. I am thrilled to build upon our shared mission to drive systemic cultural change.”

Mandana, who is also an attorney, was previously the vice president for Rachel Zoe‘s company and the chief brand officer for online estate sale business Everything but the House.

