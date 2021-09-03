'I am a voter.' Founder Mandana Dayani Lands Exciting New Role Working with Meghan & Harry

Mandana Dayani, the founder of the “I am a voter.” campaign, has landed an exciting new position working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The fashion and tech executive will be the first COO of the couple’s organization Archewell.

Fortune reports that Mandana will “oversee growth strategy and day-to-day operations at the organization, which includes the nonprofit Archewell Foundation as well as the media businesses Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.”

Mandana already has experience in podcasting thanks to her The Dissenters podcast, which she launched last year with friend Debra Messing.

In a statement to Fortune, Mandana said, “I am so inspired by the vision and unwavering dedication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a more united, truthful, safe, and equitable world. I am thrilled to build upon our shared mission to drive systemic cultural change.”

Mandana was previously the vice president for Rachel Zoe‘s company and the chief brand officer for online estate sale business Everything but the House.