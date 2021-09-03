Top Stories
Fri, 03 September 2021 at 6:12 pm

Is There a 'Shang-Chi' End Credits Scene? Spoilers Revealed, Plus Director Speaks Out on That Cameo!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens in the Shang-Chi end credits scenes!

The new Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now and fans are probably wondering if they should stick around after the credits for any additional material.

We can confirm that there are TWO scenes in the end credits. The first happens in the middle of the credits and the second one happens at the very end of the credits roll.

Click inside for spoilers on what happens in the scene, plus the director’s comments…

Want to know what happens in the scenes?! Keep reading!

In the first scene, we see what happens when Shang-Chi and Katy go with Wong to the New York Sanctum. If you’ve seen the movie, then you know that Wong comes to fetch the duo after they’ve returned to San Francisco and are having drinks with friends.

Wong examines the ten rings and is trying to figure out where they came from… and he gets help from Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) and Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk).

Carol says that the rings don’t have alien origin and Bruce isn’t sure either. They all decide that the rings are very old and that they’re emitting a signal, but they don’t know who is on the receiving end.

In the second scene, we see Shang-Chi’s sister Xialing packing up her room at their father’s secret compound. She’s summoned to the main area and told that everyone’s ready for her… and then we see that she has taken over her father’s army. This time though, girls are training alongside the boys!

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is also the director of Brie‘s movie Short Term 12, which was the film that helped make her an acclaimed actress in Hollywood.

THR asked him, “A certain streak of yours was upheld thanks to a particular actor’s appearance in a post-credit scene. I presume you were instrumental in that casting?”

Destin responded, “We’re all a part of every conversation about who should show up in what scenes. But it happened to make sense, and nothing makes me happier than to include people that I love in the movies that I’m making.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney, Marvel Studios
Posted to: Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel Movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Simu Liu

