Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco &amp; Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 4:40 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Nails His Red Carpet Look While Supporting Sister Maggie at Her Venice Premiere!

Jake Gyllenhaal Nails His Red Carpet Look While Supporting Sister Maggie at Her Venice Premiere!

Jake Gyllenhaal is looking better than ever in these new red carpet photos!

The 40-year-old actor made an appearance at the 2021 Venice Film Festival to support his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Jake attended the premiere of Maggie‘s new movie The Lost Daughter, which is her feature film directorial debut. Also in attendance was her husband Peter Sarsgaard, who stars in the film.

Make sure to also see photos of the film’s star Olivia Colman in the gallery. Stay tuned to see photos of Dakota Johnson‘s red carpet look.

Jake will likely be at the Toronto Film Festival next week for the premiere of his upcoming Netflix movie The Guilty.

FYI: Olivia is wearing Armani Privé.

Click through the gallery for 45+ photos from the Venice premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 01
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 02
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 03
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 04
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 05
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 06
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 07
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 08
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 09
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 10
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 11
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 12
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 13
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 14
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 15
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 16
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 17
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 18
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 19
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 20
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 21
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 22
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 23
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 24
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 25
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 26
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 27
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 28
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 29
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 30
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 31
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 32
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 33
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 34
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 35
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 36
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 37
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 38
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 39
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 40
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 41
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 42
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 43
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 44
jake gyllenhaal maggie gyllenhaal venice film festival premiere 45

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, Peter Sarsgaard

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr