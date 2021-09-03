Jake Gyllenhaal Nails His Red Carpet Look While Supporting Sister Maggie at Her Venice Premiere!

Jake Gyllenhaal is looking better than ever in these new red carpet photos!

The 40-year-old actor made an appearance at the 2021 Venice Film Festival to support his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Jake attended the premiere of Maggie‘s new movie The Lost Daughter, which is her feature film directorial debut. Also in attendance was her husband Peter Sarsgaard, who stars in the film.

Make sure to also see photos of the film’s star Olivia Colman in the gallery. Stay tuned to see photos of Dakota Johnson‘s red carpet look.

Jake will likely be at the Toronto Film Festival next week for the premiere of his upcoming Netflix movie The Guilty.

FYI: Olivia is wearing Armani Privé.

Click through the gallery for 45+ photos from the Venice premiere…