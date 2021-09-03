Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 2:01 am

James Corden Drops Full Video of 'Cinderella' Crosswalk the Musical with Camila Cabello - Watch Now!

James Corden Drops Full Video of 'Cinderella' Crosswalk the Musical with Camila Cabello - Watch Now!

Fan-shot videos from the Cinderella cast’s Crosswalk the Musical segment went viral when it was filmed last week and now the full video has been released!

James Corden debuted the 12-minute clip on The Late Late Show on Thursday (September 2) and you can check it out right here.

Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter joined James to perform songs from their new movie in the crosswalk of a busy intersection in Los Angeles.

Songs that were performed include “Rhythm Nation/Gotta Be,” “Million to One,” “Shining Star,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Make sure to check out all of the photos we posted last week when the segment was filmed.

The movie Cinderella is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the soundtrack is streaming wherever you listen to music.
Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 01
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 02
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 03
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 04
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 05
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 06
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 07
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 08
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 09
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 10
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 11
camila cabello james corden crosswalk the musical 12

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Billy Porter, Camila Cabello, Cinderella, Idina Menzel, James Corden

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr