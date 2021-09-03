James Corden Drops Full Video of 'Cinderella' Crosswalk the Musical with Camila Cabello - Watch Now!

Fan-shot videos from the Cinderella cast’s Crosswalk the Musical segment went viral when it was filmed last week and now the full video has been released!

James Corden debuted the 12-minute clip on The Late Late Show on Thursday (September 2) and you can check it out right here.

Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter joined James to perform songs from their new movie in the crosswalk of a busy intersection in Los Angeles.

Songs that were performed include “Rhythm Nation/Gotta Be,” “Million to One,” “Shining Star,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

The movie Cinderella is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the soundtrack is streaming wherever you listen to music.