Fri, 03 September 2021 at 2:59 am

Jamie Dornan Appears at Telluride Film Festival for 'Belfast' Premiere with Kenneth Branagh!

Jamie Dornan Appears at Telluride Film Festival for 'Belfast' Premiere with Kenneth Branagh!

Jamie Dornan has officially hit the festival circuit with his new movie!

The 39-year-old actor stepped out for the premiere of his movie Belfast during the 2021 Telluride Film Festival on Thursday (September 2) in Telluride, Colorado.

Jamie made two appearances during the day, including one with the film’s writer and director, Kenneth Branagh.

The first trailer for the film was released online at around the same time the premiere began in Colorado. The first review for the movie is up on Deadline and they said that Jamie did a “superb” job in the movie.

Belfast will have its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 12. The movie is “a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.”
