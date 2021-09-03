Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 1:37 am

Jessica Chastain Spotted on Double Date with Tennis Star Maria Sharapova in Venice!

Here’s a pairing that you probably didn’t expect – Jessica Chastain and Maria Sharapova!

The two friends were spotted on a double date while attending the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

Joining the ladies were Jessica‘s husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Maria‘s fiance Alexander Gilkes.

The next day, Jessica and Gian Luca were seen attending the premiere of the movie The Hand of God during the festival. She was dressed in an Elie Saab dress at the event, where she posed with director Paolo Sorrentino.

Back in 2013, Maria tweeted about Jessica‘s Oscar-nominated movie. She wrote, “I think it would be physically impossible to fall asleep during Zero Dark Thirty.”

When Maria announced her retirement from tennis in 2020, Jessica commented on her post, “You are such an incredible woman!”

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Jessica Chastain and Maria Sharapova in Venice…

