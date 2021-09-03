Keith Urban Reveals He Was Also Rejected From a Reality Competition Show

Keith Urban is giving fans a little glimpse into his own reality competition show past.

The 53-year-old singer posted a clip of him auditioning for a televised talent show when he was just 16 for Throwback Thursday, and shared a good piece of advice with it.

In the clip, after Keith performs his act, one of the judge’s comments on him becoming a solo performer.

“At 16, I’d have thought, for instance, you’d be pretty keen on forming a group,” they say. “You’re a little, um, I think as a solo performer, not quite enough strength!”

Keith then added in the caption, “Sometimes, you just gotta prove ‘em wrong!”

Since his audition, Keith has amassed a big fandom and released 12 studio albums and has had 22 singles on the top of the Billboard charts.

Keith is pictured below, performing on the Today Summer Concert Series on Friday (September 3) in New York City, in support of his most recent single, “Wild Hearts”.