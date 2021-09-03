Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 7:46 pm

Keith Urban Reveals He Was Also Rejected From a Reality Competition Show

Keith Urban is giving fans a little glimpse into his own reality competition show past.

The 53-year-old singer posted a clip of him auditioning for a televised talent show when he was just 16 for Throwback Thursday, and shared a good piece of advice with it.

Click inside to watch the clip and see what Keith shared!

In the clip, after Keith performs his act, one of the judge’s comments on him becoming a solo performer.

“At 16, I’d have thought, for instance, you’d be pretty keen on forming a group,” they say. “You’re a little, um, I think as a solo performer, not quite enough strength!”

Keith then added in the caption, “Sometimes, you just gotta prove ‘em wrong!”

Since his audition, Keith has amassed a big fandom and released 12 studio albums and has had 22 singles on the top of the Billboard charts.

Keith is pictured below, performing on the Today Summer Concert Series on Friday (September 3) in New York City, in support of his most recent single, “Wild Hearts”.
