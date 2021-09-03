Kendall Jenner Poses for Photo Shoot to Celebrate Her New Job!

Kendall Jenner has landed a new job to add to her résumé!

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur is now the new Creative Director for luxury fashion destination FWRD, which is part of Revolve Group.

“I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” Kendall said in a statement.

The brand says that Kendall will “be in charge of the look and feel of the site, curation of brands sold on the site, monthly edits of must-have trends, styles, and looks, as well as marketing ideas, brand partnerships and brand activations.” Her role kicks off with New York Fashion Week this month.

“Kendall as the Creative Director for FWRD is the perfect choice as we continue to invest in the next generation luxury consumer. We have always had an extreme admiration for Kendall’s style, creativity, and overall exquisite taste. Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole,” Revolve Group co-CEO and co-founder Michael Mente said in a statement.

