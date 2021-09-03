Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco &amp; Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 12:35 pm

Kristen Stewart Hits the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet for the Premiere of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart Hits the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet for the Premiere of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart is stepping out for the premiere of her new movie!

The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet for the premiere of Spencer at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Click inside to see the pics…

She was joined by the film’s director, Pablo Larrain, as well as Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach, Juan de Dios Larrain and Paul Webster.

Kristen wore a blue satin top with lace details and matching trousers for her appearance. She paired the look with white heels and a diamond choker.

At a press conference earlier in the day, she opened up about taken on the role of Princess Diana and shared that she felt “taller” while playing the late royal.

She was also spotted arriving in Venice with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. Check out all the pics!

Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 01
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 02
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 03
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 04
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 05
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 06
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 07
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 08
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 09
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 10
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 11
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 12
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 13
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 14
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 15
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 16
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 17
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 18
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 19
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 20
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 21
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 22
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 23
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 24
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 25
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 26
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 27
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 28
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 29
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 30
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 31
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 32
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 33
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 34
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 35
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 36
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 37
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 38
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 39
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 40
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 41
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 42
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 43
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 44
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 45
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 46
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 47
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 48
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 49
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 50
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 51
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 52
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 53
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 54
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 55
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 56
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 57
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 58
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 59
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 60
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 61
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 62
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 63
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 64
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 65
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 66
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 67
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 68
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 69
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 70
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 71
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 72
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 73
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 74
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 75
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 76
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 77
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 78
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 79
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 80
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 81
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 82
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 83
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 84
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 85
kristen stewart steps out for spencer premiere 86

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Kristen Stewart, Spencer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr