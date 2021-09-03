Kristen Stewart Hits the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet for the Premiere of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart is stepping out for the premiere of her new movie!

The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet for the premiere of Spencer at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

She was joined by the film’s director, Pablo Larrain, as well as Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach, Juan de Dios Larrain and Paul Webster.

Kristen wore a blue satin top with lace details and matching trousers for her appearance. She paired the look with white heels and a diamond choker.

At a press conference earlier in the day, she opened up about taken on the role of Princess Diana and shared that she felt “taller” while playing the late royal.

She was also spotted arriving in Venice with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. Check out all the pics!