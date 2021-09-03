Lil Nas X Claps Back at 'Negative Energy' Over His Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X is all about the good vibes.

On Thursday (September 2), the 22-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer joked that he is pregnant with his debut album in a hilarious series of “baby bump” photos.

However, some people didn’t find Lil Nas X‘s pregnancy announcement to be funny.

On Twitter user wrote that they were tired of Lil Nas X‘s antics, and told him he was ugly.

Lil Nas X jokingly clapped back, tweeting, “you really on here calling a young mother to be ugly?”

Another troll tweeted that Lil Nas X goes from “one outlandish antic to the next” and that “you will never see a white, Asian, Hispanic or Arab equivalent to him in the entertainment industry” because they would not “tolerate” actions like this.

Lil Nas X hit back, writing, “one day y’all will learn i am not a representation of anyone but lil nas x.”

After responding to several negative comments, Lil Nas X tweeted, “let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

Check out the celeb-filled track list for his debut album Montero, which will be released on September 17th!