Loki's Richard E. Grant Mourns Death of Wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant has shared some sad news with his fans.

The Loki star revealed that his wife of 35 years, Joan Washington, has sadly passed away.

Taking to his social media page on Twitter, Richard paid tribute to Joan with a sweet video of himself dancing with his love, which ended with the pair hugging in a warm embrace.

“🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia,” Richard wrote with the clip.

He added, “Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift.”

“Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine,” Richard concluded.

Richard and Joan have one daughter, Olivia, who is a casting director.

