Miles Teller's Rep Says 'Facts Are Incorrect' Amid Report That He's Unvaccinated & Tested Positive for COVID-19

A new report is claiming that Miles Teller has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and that he tested positive for the virus this summer, causing a pause in production for his upcoming series The Offer.

The 34-year-old actor has been filming the upcoming Paramount+ limited series after replacing former star Armie Hammer, who dropped out of the project amid his controversial time earlier this year.

The Daily Mail claims that production on The Offer was shut down on July 28 after someone on the set tested positive for COVID-19. The outlet claims that person was Miles.

The source said, “Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test. Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.”

Miles‘ rep told DailyMail.com, “Your facts are incorrect.” She did not elaborate further. We have reached out for clarification on the story and will update if we hear back.

Back on July 29, Deadline reported the production shutdown. The outlet said there was a “positive test in the central Zone A that includes the cast and those interacting with them.”

A rep for series producer Paramount Television Studios said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely.”

Production has since resumed on The Offer and it was reported that Miles has returned to set.

Quite a few celebrities have publicly stated that they will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.