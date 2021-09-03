Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Minnie Driver Talks About Running Into Ex Matt Damon After Not Speaking for Over 20 Years

Minnie Driver Talks About Running Into Ex Matt Damon After Not Speaking for Over 20 Years

Did you know that Minnie Driver and Matt Damon were a couple more than two decades ago?!

The 51-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor dated for a short time after starring in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting.

It has been reported throughout the years that Minnie found out her relationship with Matt was over when he denied having a girlfriend during a 1998 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In a new interview for the Keep It! podcast, Minnie talked about running into Matt last year and having a conversation with him for the first time in over 20 years.

Minnie said that she ran into Matt, his wife Luciana, and their family at the beach in 2020.

“I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film,” she said (via People). “That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring.”

“I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy,” she added. “So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff.”

