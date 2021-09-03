Nicole Scherzinger Sued Regarding Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Nicole Scherzinger is being sued.

The 43-year-old entertainer is being hit with a lawsuit by Robin Antin, Pussycat Dolls founder, for backing out of a big reunion tour unless she’s given majority share and complete creative control of the relaunch, via THR.

In the lawsuit, filed on Friday (September 3), it’s alleged that near the end of 2019, Robin and Nicole came to a deal for a reunion tour and new Pussycat Dolls business venture, and that Nicole would get 49% under a short-form agreement, or a Memorandum of Understanding.

Nicole now “refuses to participate in the tour,” Robin states the complaint, adding she “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU” and now wants to be a 75% owner with final decision-making authority.

Live Nation is now apparently demanding $600,000 that it put up for the tour, as the dates have not been confirmed yet.

The lawsuit comes with a claim of anticipatory breach of contract, along with other contract claims and one for fiduciary duty.

Plans for the tour were postponed amid the pandemic last year.