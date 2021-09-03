Patton Oswalt Cancels Comedy Tour Dates in These Two States Over COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Patton Oswalt has canceled a few shows on his upcoming Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready To Laugh? tour.

On Wednesday (September 2), the 52-year-old actor and comedian announced that he canceled tour stops in two states, saying that the venues there refused to comply with his COVID-19 safety protocols.

Click inside to read more…

Patton canceled his shows in Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah after the venues refused to require COVID-19 vaccinations and recent negative tests for audience members, which he’s asked all of his venues to do.

Since the venues didn’t agree with Patton, he canceled his shows in those two states.

“Sorry, Florida and SLC. Ugh. I did EVERYTHING I could to prevent this. But my 2022 show in SLC and my 4 shows in Florida in December have been canceled,” Patton wrote on Instagram along with the below video.

“Hopefully I will rebook them in the future. Every other venue on the tour — even the Texas ones — were cool about requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test,” Patton continued. “I’m really bummed about this. SLC is an eerily beautiful city where the sun refracts through the mountains and gives everything this otherworldly glow. And Florida — well, I love Florida. We’ve been best of frenemies since the mid-90s. We were probably gonna add shows in Orlando and Clearwater. Oh well. Someday I’ll get my pic taken beside the Travis McGee plaque at slip F-18 in Ft. Lauderdale. Stay safe everyone.”

If you missed it, Patton Oswalt has a new Netflix show in the works! Get the scoop.