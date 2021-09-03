Top Stories
Fri, 03 September 2021 at 10:04 am

Princess Charlene Was Hospitalized Due to 'Medical Emergency' (Report)

Princess Charlene Was Hospitalized Due to 'Medical Emergency' (Report)

Princess Charlene of Monaco was just hospitalized, according to reports.

The 43-year-old princess faced a “medical emergency,” and was reportedly hospitalized in South Africa on Wednesday night (September 1).

She was then released a day later on Thursday (September 2), via South Africa’s News 24, and her condition is being reported as “stable.”

Charlene was “rushed” to Netcare Alberlito Hospital following a “medical emergency” that occurred at the Thanda Game Reserve, where she was staying. Other reports suggested that she collapsed that night, according to People.

The news comes just after Prince Albert gave an update on her status, and said she was eager to return home.

Princess Charlene has been in South Africa since mid-May due to various medical procedures to fix a previous surgery and subsequent infection. She was just recovering from a third surgery last month.

We are wishing Princess Charlene a speedy recovery.
