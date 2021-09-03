Top Stories
Fri, 03 September 2021 at 6:03 pm

Shakira Dances With Sons Milan & Sasha In Fun New TikTok!

Shakira Dances With Sons Milan & Sasha In Fun New TikTok!

Shakira‘s sons are the new stars of TikTok!

The 44-year-old musician shared a brand new video on her TikTok and Instagram, where she shows off not only her dance moves, but her sons, Milan and Sasha‘s too!

Click inside to check out the video that’s taking over social media!

Earlier this week, Shakira shared the new video on her social media accounts, as she, Sasha, 6, and Milan, 8, danced to J. Balvin‘s “In Da Getto.”

Milan and Sasha show off their dance routine as they stand in front of their mom in the clip.

“‘In Da Getto’ with my new dancers! @jbalvin,” Shakira captioned the clip.

Balvin caught the clip and replied to her in the comments, writing, “Gracias REINA.”

The video clip follows the new pic that Shakira shared on Instagram with her sons over the weekend. See that here!

During quarantine last year, Sasha picked up a new skill. Check out what it was!

@shakira

'In Da Getto' with my new dancers! @jbalvin

♬ original sound – Shakira

Photos: Getty, TikTok
