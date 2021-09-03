Shakira Dances With Sons Milan & Sasha In Fun New TikTok!

Shakira‘s sons are the new stars of TikTok!

The 44-year-old musician shared a brand new video on her TikTok and Instagram, where she shows off not only her dance moves, but her sons, Milan and Sasha‘s too!

Earlier this week, Shakira shared the new video on her social media accounts, as she, Sasha, 6, and Milan, 8, danced to J. Balvin‘s “In Da Getto.”

Milan and Sasha show off their dance routine as they stand in front of their mom in the clip.

“‘In Da Getto’ with my new dancers! @jbalvin,” Shakira captioned the clip.

Balvin caught the clip and replied to her in the comments, writing, “Gracias REINA.”

