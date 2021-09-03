The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Kristen Stewart star in Spencer as the late Princess Diana, and fans are eager to know how she did in the iconic role.

The first reviews out of the 2021 Venice Film Festival have already starting rolling in, and critics are now revealing their thoughts about the movie and the 31-year-old star’s performance in the film.

Here’s a synopsis of the film, directed by Pablo Larraín: December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Deadline raved, writing: ” I can’t say enough about Stewart’s performance, steering from an impression of an impossibly well-chronicled figure to beautifully achieving the essence of who she was. It is a bracing, bitter, moving, and altogether stunning turn, taking Diana down roads we have not seen played out quite like in this mesmerizing portrayal.”

The Telegraph gave the film five out of five stars, calling Kristen‘s performance “masterful,” and saying the movie is “thrillingly gutsy,” and that “this apocryphal tale teems with shocks, laughter and tenderness.”

THR said that the movie “won’t be for everyone, though the eternal cult of worship around the Princess of Wales — and curiosity to see Stewart fling herself without a safety net into a role for which she’s far from an obvious choice — will make it a must-see for many.”

The Guardian gave the movie five out of five stars, calling the movie “extraordinary,” and saying Kristen plays an “entirely compelling Di that has no escape from the dress-up game of monarchy.”

Variety also had praise from Kristen’s performance, writing: “Kristen Stewart doesn’t just do an impersonation (though on the level of impersonation she’s superb). She transforms; she changes her aspect, her rhythm, her karma. Watching her play Diana, we see an echo, perhaps, of Stewart’s own ambivalent relationship to stardom…mostly, though, what we see in Stewart’s Diana is a woman of natural-born elegance, with a luminosity that pours out of her, except that part of her is now driven to crush that radiance, because her life has become a wreck.”

