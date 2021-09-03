Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco &amp; Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 12:37 pm

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Kristen Stewart star in Spencer as the late Princess Diana, and fans are eager to know how she did in the iconic role.

The first reviews out of the 2021 Venice Film Festival have already starting rolling in, and critics are now revealing their thoughts about the movie and the 31-year-old star’s performance in the film.

Here’s a synopsis of the film, directed by Pablo Larraín: December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Click inside to read more…

Deadline raved, writing: ” I can’t say enough about Stewart’s performance, steering from an impression of an impossibly well-chronicled figure to beautifully achieving the essence of who she was. It is a bracing, bitter, moving, and altogether stunning turn, taking Diana down roads we have not seen played out quite like in this mesmerizing portrayal.”

The Telegraph gave the film five out of five stars, calling Kristen‘s performance “masterful,” and saying the movie is “thrillingly gutsy,” and that “this apocryphal tale teems with shocks, laughter and tenderness.”

THR said that the movie “won’t be for everyone, though the eternal cult of worship around the Princess of Wales — and curiosity to see Stewart fling herself without a safety net into a role for which she’s far from an obvious choice — will make it a must-see for many.”

The Guardian gave the movie five out of five stars, calling the movie “extraordinary,” and saying Kristen plays an “entirely compelling Di that has no escape from the dress-up game of monarchy.”

Variety also had praise from Kristen’s performance, writing: “Kristen Stewart doesn’t just do an impersonation (though on the level of impersonation she’s superb). She transforms; she changes her aspect, her rhythm, her karma. Watching her play Diana, we see an echo, perhaps, of Stewart’s own ambivalent relationship to stardom…mostly, though, what we see in Stewart’s Diana is a woman of natural-born elegance, with a luminosity that pours out of her, except that part of her is now driven to crush that radiance, because her life has become a wreck.”

Find out what Kristen Stewart just said about how playing the role made her feel.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart september 2021 01 2
kristen stewart september 2021 01
kristen stewart september 2021 02 3
kristen stewart september 2021 02
kristen stewart september 2021 03
kristen stewart september 2021 04
kristen stewart september 2021 05 3
kristen stewart september 2021 05
kristen stewart september 2021 06
kristen stewart september 2021 07
kristen stewart september 2021 08
kristen stewart september 2021 09
kristen stewart september 2021 10
kristen stewart september 2021 11
kristen stewart september 2021 12
kristen stewart september 2021 13
kristen stewart september 2021 14
kristen stewart september 2021 15
kristen stewart september 2021 16
kristen stewart september 2021 17
kristen stewart september 2021 19
kristen stewart september 2021 20
kristen stewart september 2021 22
kristen stewart september 2021 23
kristen stewart september 2021 24
kristen stewart september 2021 25
kristen stewart september 2021 26
kristen stewart september 2021 27
kristen stewart september 2021 28
kristen stewart september 2021 29
kristen stewart september 2021 30
kristen stewart september 2021 31
kristen stewart september 2021 32
kristen stewart september 2021 33
kristen stewart september 2021 34
kristen stewart september 2021 35
kristen stewart september 2021 36
kristen stewart september 2021 38
kristen stewart september 2021 39
kristen stewart september 2021 40
kristen stewart september 2021 41
kristen stewart september 2021 42
kristen stewart september 2021 43
kristen stewart september 2021 44
kristen stewart september 2021 45
kristen stewart september 2021 46
kristen stewart september 2021 47
kristen stewart september 2021 48
kristen stewart september 2021 49
kristen stewart september 2021 50
kristen stewart september 2021 51
kristen stewart september 2021 52
kristen stewart september 2021 53
kristen stewart september 2021 54
kristen stewart september 2021 55
kristen stewart september 2021 56
kristen stewart september 2021 57
kristen stewart september 2021 58
kristen stewart september 2021 59
kristen stewart september 2021 60
kristen stewart september 2021 61
kristen stewart september 2021 62
kristen stewart september 2021 63
kristen stewart september 2021 64
kristen stewart september 2021 65
kristen stewart september 2021 66
kristen stewart september 2021 67
kristen stewart september 2021 68
kristen stewart september 2021 69
kristen stewart september 2021 70
kristen stewart september 2021 71
kristen stewart september 2021 72
kristen stewart september 2021 73

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Movies, Princess Diana, Spencer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr