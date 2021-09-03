The Photos of Timothee Chalamet's Entrance at the Venice Film Festival Need to Be Seen!

You’ve gotta see all of these amazing photos of Timothee Chalamet‘s arrival for the premiere of his movie Dune at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The 25-year-old actor stood on top of the water taxi as he pulled up to the premiere on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

After making his way on land, Timothee happily greeted his adoring fans who were waiting behind a fence. He was seen snapping selfies and signing autographs for the crowd.

Timothee was later seen walking the red carpet alongside his co-star Zendaya and they both brought their fashion A-game to the star-studded event. Make sure to see photos of every Dune cast member at the premiere!

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Haider Ackermann look.

Click through the gallery for lots of photos from Timothee Chalamet’s arrival…