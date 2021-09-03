Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 4:16 pm

The Photos of Timothee Chalamet's Entrance at the Venice Film Festival Need to Be Seen!

The Photos of Timothee Chalamet's Entrance at the Venice Film Festival Need to Be Seen!

You’ve gotta see all of these amazing photos of Timothee Chalamet‘s arrival for the premiere of his movie Dune at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The 25-year-old actor stood on top of the water taxi as he pulled up to the premiere on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

After making his way on land, Timothee happily greeted his adoring fans who were waiting behind a fence. He was seen snapping selfies and signing autographs for the crowd.

Timothee was later seen walking the red carpet alongside his co-star Zendaya and they both brought their fashion A-game to the star-studded event. Make sure to see photos of every Dune cast member at the premiere!

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Haider Ackermann look.

Click through the gallery for lots of photos from Timothee Chalamet’s arrival…

timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 01
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 02
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 03
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 04
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 05
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 06
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 07
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 08
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 09
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 10
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 11
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 12
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 13
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 14
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 15
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 16
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 17
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 18
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 19
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 20
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 21
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 22
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 23
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 24
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 25
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 26
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 27
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 28
timothee chalamet arrival at venice film festival 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Timothee Chalamet

