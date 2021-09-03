Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 9:47 am

Timothee Chalamet Shares Hopes for a 'Dune' Sequel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet is hoping for a Dune sequel.

The 25-year-old actor discussed his role in Denis Villeneuve‘s new sci-fi film during a press conference at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3).

Click inside to see what he said about the new movie…

Timothee shared that while he had seen Kyle MacLachlan‘s performance in the 1984 Dune adaptation, he tried to make the character his own.

“I have huge respect for Kyle’s performance and I love that version,” he said, per Variety. “I was fortunate enough to work on other projects that have prior iterations with great actors in them. But when Denis Villeneuve asks you to do a movie and do his version of the movie, you forget all that.”

He went on to say that making the movie was “the honor of a lifetime” and that he hoped to continue the story in a sequel.

“I hope we can do a second one,” he said. “That would be a dream.”

Timothee also shared that he worked on his “sandwalk” with choreographer Benjamin Millepied and said, “Hopefully we’ll see TikToks of people doing the same stuff.”

The actor was spotted arriving at the festival alongside his co-stars Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and director Denis Villeneuve. Check out all the photos in the gallery below!

Dune will premiere theatrically and on HBO Max in the United States on October 22 and you can see the trailer here.

FYI: Timothee is wearing Haider Ackermann. Zendaya is wearing Valentino Couture. Rebecca is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Denis Villeneuve, Dune, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya

