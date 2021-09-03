Venice Jury Members Cynthia Erivo & Sarah Gadon Attend the 'Dune' Premiere

Cynthia Erivo and Sarah Gadon are probably going to be fixtures on the 2021 Venice Film Festival red carpet this year thanks to their roles on the jury!

The ladies got all glammed up for the premiere of Dune on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Make sure to check out what the cast of Dune wore on the red carpet at the premiere. Dune will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.

Cynthia and Sarah were among the many stars who helped kick off the festival earlier this week on its opening night!

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress. Sarah is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Cynthia Erivo and Sarah Gadon on the red carpet…