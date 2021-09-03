Zendaya's Show Stopping Emerald Necklace She Wore at Venice Film Festival Is 93 Carats!

Zendaya wowed on the red carpet on Friday (September 3) at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The 25-year-old actress’s look was amazing, but what really stood out was her emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari!

Zendaya‘s show-stopping necklace is from Bulgari’s Magnifica high jewelry collection and is a 93-carat, cabochon-cut Colombian emerald clasped in the jaw of a diamond- and emerald-encrusted snake.

“I met this emerald for the first time in Jaipur in 2018,” Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari’s creative director for jewelry, told The Telegraph earlier this year.

She added, “When I first saw the stone it was 98 carats and I spent a year convincing the supplier to recut it. Now it’s 93 carats, but it’s the perfect cabochon: the shape, the surface, it’s a piece of art.”

The Magnifica collection is the most valuable in Bulgari’s history.

While the emerald isn’t the biggest in jewelry business – that belongs to the 128.54-carat yellow Tiffany Diamond - it’s still pretty impressive!

