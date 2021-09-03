Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 10:13 pm

Zendaya's Show Stopping Emerald Necklace She Wore at Venice Film Festival Is 93 Carats!

Zendaya's Show Stopping Emerald Necklace She Wore at Venice Film Festival Is 93 Carats!

Zendaya wowed on the red carpet on Friday (September 3) at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The 25-year-old actress’s look was amazing, but what really stood out was her emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari!

Click inside to get all the details about the gorgeous piece of jewelry…

Zendaya‘s show-stopping necklace is from Bulgari’s Magnifica high jewelry collection and is a 93-carat, cabochon-cut Colombian emerald clasped in the jaw of a diamond- and emerald-encrusted snake.

“I met this emerald for the first time in Jaipur in 2018,” Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari’s creative director for jewelry, told The Telegraph earlier this year.

She added, “When I first saw the stone it was 98 carats and I spent a year convincing the supplier to recut it. Now it’s 93 carats, but it’s the perfect cabochon: the shape, the surface, it’s a piece of art.”

The Magnifica collection is the most valuable in Bulgari’s history.

While the emerald isn’t the biggest in jewelry business – that belongs to the 128.54-carat yellow Tiffany Diamond - it’s still pretty impressive!

Check out 15+ pictures inside of Zendaya wearing the iconic emerald at the 2021 Venice Film Festival
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 01
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 02
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 03
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 04
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 05
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 06
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 07
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 08
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 09
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 10
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 11
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 12
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 13
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 14
zendaya bulgari necklace details venice ff 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, venice film festival, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr