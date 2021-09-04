A New Twist for 'The Masked Singer' Will Completely Change the Game for Season 6 (Spoilers)

A big twist was just announced for the upcoming sixth season of The Masked Singer and it’s totally going to change the competition!

The panelists – Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke – are now going to be competing against each other for points and it will affect which contestants are sent home first.

For season six, the “Take It Off Buzzer” is being introduced.

Entertainment Weekly reported, “If one of the panelists is completely certain they know who a contestant is, they can hit the buzzer at any time during the competition and give the name. If they are correct, that contestant has to unmask immediately and will leave the competition right then and there, and the panelist who guessed correctly gets two points toward the Golden Ear Trophy.”

There’s a penalty for guessing incorrectly though and panelists will lose two points for each incorrect guess. A “humiliating” punishment will also be given to panelists who guess incorrectly. The buzzer can only be used once during Group A and once during Group B. There can even be two eliminations in one night if the buzzer is used!

Executive producer Craig Plestis said, “The whole idea to introduce this is just to add spontaneity. Our panel keeps saying, ‘I know who it is,’ but we wanted to put them to the test. So the Take It Off Buzzer can be used any time in the show, anytime. As long as that contestant’s on the stage, and [the panelist] thinks they know who that person is, they can hit that buzzer.”

Showrunner James Breen added, “It’s a very fun addition this season, and very dramatic on a couple of occasions.”

The Masked Singer returns with a two-night premiere on September 22 and 23 on Fox!