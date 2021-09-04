Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 1:39 pm

A New Twist for 'The Masked Singer' Will Completely Change the Game for Season 6 (Spoilers)

A New Twist for 'The Masked Singer' Will Completely Change the Game for Season 6 (Spoilers)

A big twist was just announced for the upcoming sixth season of The Masked Singer and it’s totally going to change the competition!

The panelists – Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke – are now going to be competing against each other for points and it will affect which contestants are sent home first.

Click inside to read about the new twist…

For season six, the “Take It Off Buzzer” is being introduced.

Entertainment Weekly reported, “If one of the panelists is completely certain they know who a contestant is, they can hit the buzzer at any time during the competition and give the name. If they are correct, that contestant has to unmask immediately and will leave the competition right then and there, and the panelist who guessed correctly gets two points toward the Golden Ear Trophy.”

There’s a penalty for guessing incorrectly though and panelists will lose two points for each incorrect guess. A “humiliating” punishment will also be given to panelists who guess incorrectly. The buzzer can only be used once during Group A and once during Group B. There can even be two eliminations in one night if the buzzer is used!

Executive producer Craig Plestis said, “The whole idea to introduce this is just to add spontaneity. Our panel keeps saying, ‘I know who it is,’ but we wanted to put them to the test. So the Take It Off Buzzer can be used any time in the show, anytime. As long as that contestant’s on the stage, and [the panelist] thinks they know who that person is, they can hit that buzzer.”

Showrunner James Breen added, “It’s a very fun addition this season, and very dramatic on a couple of occasions.”

The Masked Singer returns with a two-night premiere on September 22 and 23 on Fox!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: Fox, Television, The Masked Singer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr