Andy Cohen Reveals the Adorable Nicknames Son Ben Has for Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos!

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 10:17 pm

Andy Cohen‘s son Ben is spending some time with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!

On Friday (September 3), the 53-year-old Watch What Happens Live host took to social media to share some super cute photos of his 2-year-old son hanging out with the married couple and revealed the sweet nicknames Ben calls them.

“He calls Kelly & Mark ‘Mee Maw’ and ‘Pee Paw’…. I call them GILFS!” Andy wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Mark throwing Ben up in the air and a photo of Kelly holding his son while looking at flowers.

Kelly responded to Andy‘s post, writing in the comments, “I can’t believe i just looked at Instagram! MeMaw and PeePaw ♥️ Ben!”

If you didn’t know, Andy has been close friends with Kelly and Mark for years.

In a recent interview, Andy revealed how his dating life has changed now that he’s a dad.
Photos: Getty Images
