Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie has given a revealing interview about her experiences with Harvey Weinstein and how Brad Pitt‘s involvement with the producer led to fights between the former couple.

The 46-year-old actress worked with Weinstein on the movie Playing By Heart when she was just 21.

Angelina was asked by The Guardian to talk about the “first time she felt sufficiently disrespected in the industry to tell somebody to f–k off.”

She responded by saying, “Erm… well, no surprise, Harvey Weinstein. I worked with him when I was young.”

Angelina seemingly implied that Weinstein tried to assault her, but she was able to escape the room. She said, “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.”

She continued to talk about the experience and said, “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.”

Brad starred in The Weinstein Company’s movie Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and then approached the producer to work on his movie Killing Them Softly, which The Weinstein Company ended up distributing.

“We fought about it. Of course it hurt,” Angelina said about Brad continuing to work with Weinstein despite knowing what happened to her. She decided not to help him promote the film.

This all happened years before Harvey‘s many victims came forward as part of the #MeToo movement.

In the same interview, Angelina also discussed how she feared for her kids’ safety during her marriage with Brad.