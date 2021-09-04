Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 2:30 pm

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie has given a revealing interview about her experiences with Harvey Weinstein and how Brad Pitt‘s involvement with the producer led to fights between the former couple.

The 46-year-old actress worked with Weinstein on the movie Playing By Heart when she was just 21.

Angelina was asked by The Guardian to talk about the “first time she felt sufficiently disrespected in the industry to tell somebody to f–k off.”

She responded by saying, “Erm… well, no surprise, Harvey Weinstein. I worked with him when I was young.”

Click inside to find out what Angelina Jolie revealed…

Angelina seemingly implied that Weinstein tried to assault her, but she was able to escape the room. She said, “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.”

She continued to talk about the experience and said, “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.”

Brad starred in The Weinstein Company’s movie Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and then approached the producer to work on his movie Killing Them Softly, which The Weinstein Company ended up distributing.

“We fought about it. Of course it hurt,” Angelina said about Brad continuing to work with Weinstein despite knowing what happened to her. She decided not to help him promote the film.

This all happened years before Harvey‘s many victims came forward as part of the #MeToo movement.

In the same interview, Angelina also discussed how she feared for her kids’ safety during her marriage with Brad.

Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 01
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 02
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 03
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 04
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 05
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 06
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 07
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 08
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 09
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 10
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 11
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 12
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 13
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 14
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 15
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 16
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 17
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 18
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 19
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 20
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 21
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 22
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 23
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 24
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 25
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 26
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 27
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 28
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 29
angelina jolie explains why she separated from brad pitt 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr