Sat, 04 September 2021 at 11:39 am

Anya Taylor-Joy's New Movie 'Last Night in Soho' Will Have So Many Secrets, Director Edgar Wright Reveals in Venice

Anya Taylor-Joy‘s new horror film Last Night in Soho is having its premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and director Edgar Wright is hoping audiences will keep the movie’s secrets to themselves.

The stars stepped out for a photo call at the festival on Saturday morning (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Anya and Edgar were joined by cast members Matt Smith and Michael Ajao, as well as co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Edgar took to social media that morning to send an open letter to audiences.

Click inside to find out what he requested…

Edgar wrote, “In Last Night in Soho, our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time… I would love the audience to go on that journey too when the film opens on October 29th. We purposely pushed the film back to this autumn date, not just so that it can hopefully be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible, but also so the nights would be longer and the audience could go in cold… literally.”

He continued, “Myself and the cast and crew of Last Night in Soho are so excited to be premiering at the Venice Film Festival and would love to ask you, our first viewers, to keep the secrets within so that others can discover them later. When writing about the film, we’d love everyone who sees it to discover the story along with Eloise. So, please, if you can, keep the experience intact for future audiences so that what happens in Last Night in Soho, stays in Soho…”

Make sure to watch the film’s trailer!

FYI: Anya is wearing a Rodarte dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Krysty is wearing Edeline Lee.

Click through the gallery for 35+ photos from the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Anya Taylor Joy, Edgar Wright, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao

