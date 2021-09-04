Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 5:02 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy's Pink Dress at 'Last Night in Soho' Venice Premiere is One of Her Best Looks Yet!

Anya Taylor-Joy's Pink Dress at 'Last Night in Soho' Venice Premiere is One of Her Best Looks Yet!

Anya Taylor-Joy has always been a fashion icon and her latest red carpet look continues to cement her status as one!

The 25-year-old actress looked so chic in a pink dress and beret with veil while attending the premiere of Last Night in Soho on Saturday night (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The event was held during the 2021 Venice Film Festival and Anya was joined on the carpet by co-stars Matt Smith and Michael Ajao, as well as writer and director Edgar Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Earlier in the day, the five stars all attended a photo call to promote the film. Edgar also wrote an open letter to Venice audiences, urging them to keep the films secrets to themselves and not to spoil it for others.

Last Night in Soho will hit theaters on October 29. Make sure to watch the film’s trailer!

FYI: Anya is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress, a Dior beret, Dior shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Click through the gallery for more than 50 photos of Anya Taylor-Joy and others at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 01
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 02
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 03
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 04
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 05
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 06
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 07
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 08
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 09
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 10
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 11
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 12
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 13
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 14
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 15
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 16
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 17
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 18
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 19
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 20
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 21
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 22
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 23
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 24
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 25
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 26
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 27
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 28
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 29
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 30
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 31
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 32
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 33
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 34
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 35
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 36
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 37
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 38
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 39
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 40
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 41
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 42
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 43
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 44
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 45
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 46
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 47
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 48
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 49
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 50
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 51
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 52
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 53
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 54
anya taylor joy last night in soho venice premiere 55

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Anya Taylor Joy, Edgar Wright, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr