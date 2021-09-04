Anya Taylor-Joy's Pink Dress at 'Last Night in Soho' Venice Premiere is One of Her Best Looks Yet!

Anya Taylor-Joy has always been a fashion icon and her latest red carpet look continues to cement her status as one!

The 25-year-old actress looked so chic in a pink dress and beret with veil while attending the premiere of Last Night in Soho on Saturday night (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The event was held during the 2021 Venice Film Festival and Anya was joined on the carpet by co-stars Matt Smith and Michael Ajao, as well as writer and director Edgar Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Earlier in the day, the five stars all attended a photo call to promote the film. Edgar also wrote an open letter to Venice audiences, urging them to keep the films secrets to themselves and not to spoil it for others.

Last Night in Soho will hit theaters on October 29. Make sure to watch the film’s trailer!

FYI: Anya is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress, a Dior beret, Dior shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Click through the gallery for more than 50 photos of Anya Taylor-Joy and others at the premiere…