Carrie Coon Says She Finds Her 'Gone Girl' Performance 'Horrific to Watch'

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 10:29 am

Carrie Coon is her own worst critic!

The actress made her feature film debut in David Fincher‘s 2013 thriller Gone Girl as Margo “Go” Dunne, the twin sister of Ben Affleck‘s Nick Dunne.

In an interview with The Independent, Carrie revealed that she was not impressed by her performance in the movie.

Click inside to read what she said about her performance…

“I’m one of the actors who feels like I should watch myself ‘cause that’s how my habits are revealed to me,” she said. “But when I watch Gone Girl, all I can see is myself making faces. I think I can note my improvement as The Leftovers goes on — I think I get better — but I find my performance in Gone Girl horrific to watch.”

Carrie went on to compare the experience to attending “David Fincher film school.”

“There was actually a lot of language about being on a set and working on camera that I didn’t know. I had David and Ben teaching me about why they were doing what they were doing, when I had to be still, and how much food to eat on camera when you’re gonna do 80 takes,” she explained.

Last year, Carrie revealed something about her character’s death in Infinity War. Check it out!

