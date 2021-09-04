Cynthia Erivo & Sarah Gadon Dress Up for More Premieres at Venice Film Festival

Cynthia Erivo and Sarah Gadon are both on the jury for the 2021 Venice Film Festival and they just walked the red carpet at more premieres!

Sarah attended the mid-afternoon premiere of the movie Official Competition on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Later that day, Cynthia stepped out in a yellow and pink dress for the premiere of the upcoming horror flick Last Night in Soho.

Make sure to check out the looks that both ladies wore on the red carpet the night before. They were both in attendance at the Dune premiere!

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Valentino Couture dress. Sarah is wearing an Armani Privé gown.

