Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Reunite at Telluride Film Festival 2021 in Colorado!

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are together again!

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan had a 50 Shades of Grey reunion while they stepped out for the 2021 Telluride Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 4) in Telluride, Colorado.

The 31-year-old actress looked cool in a brown coat over a white lace blouse and jeans while the 39-year-old sported a black T-shirt and tan trousers as the former co-stars posed for a few photos together.

Dakota and Jamie are both in town to promote their new movies. Dakota is promoting their new movie The Lost Daughter while Jamie is promoting his new movie Belfast.

The day before, Dakota attended the premiere of The Lost Daughter at the 2021 Venice Film Festival with co-star Olivia Colman and director Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Earlier this week, Jamie and the Belfast writer and director, Kenneth Branagh premiered the movie during the first day of Telluride.

