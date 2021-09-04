Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 9:15 pm

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Reunite at Telluride Film Festival 2021 in Colorado!

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Reunite at Telluride Film Festival 2021 in Colorado!

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are together again!

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan had a 50 Shades of Grey reunion while they stepped out for the 2021 Telluride Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 4) in Telluride, Colorado.

The 31-year-old actress looked cool in a brown coat over a white lace blouse and jeans while the 39-year-old sported a black T-shirt and tan trousers as the former co-stars posed for a few photos together.

Dakota and Jamie are both in town to promote their new movies. Dakota is promoting their new movie The Lost Daughter while Jamie is promoting his new movie Belfast.

The day before, Dakota attended the premiere of The Lost Daughter at the 2021 Venice Film Festival with co-star Olivia Colman and director Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Earlier this week, Jamie and the Belfast writer and director, Kenneth Branagh premiered the movie during the first day of Telluride.

Make sure you check out the photos of Dakota and boyfriend Chris Martin on vacation from earlier this summer!
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson jamie dornan reunite telluride film fest 01
dakota johnson jamie dornan reunite telluride film fest 02
dakota johnson jamie dornan reunite telluride film fest 03
dakota johnson jamie dornan reunite telluride film fest 04

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 Telluride Film Festival, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr