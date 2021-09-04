Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 3:02 pm

Dog the Bounty Hunter & Francie Frane Are Married!

Dog the Bounty Hunter (aka Duane Chapman) and Francie Frane are married!

According to E! News, the couple tied the knot on Thursday (September 2) .

Francie and I are thrilled to be husband and wife,” the 68-year-old reality star told the outlet in a statement. “We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes.”

Dog announced their engagement in May 2020, 10 months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

His two daughters, Cecily Chapman, 28, and Bonnie Chapman, 22, revealed in late August that they had not been invited to his wedding.

Bonnie then made some serious allegations about her father in a lengthy Facebook post.

Dog responded in a statement to E! News, “Bonnie‘s allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding. Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends.”

Find out which stars also tied the knot in 2021.

