Drake Plays Kanye West's Unreleased 'Donda' Outtake During His SiriusXM Show

Drake and Kanye West‘s ongoing feud doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, the Certified Lover Boy rapper reportedly leaked the Donda outtake “Life of the Party” during his guest DJ mix on Sirius XM on Saturday morning (September 3).

“Life of the Party,” which features a verse from Andre 3000, was previewed at Kanye‘s listening party in Las Vegas last month before being cut from the Atlanta and Chicago setlists.

It’s unclear how Drake acquired a studio version of the song.

“I put Virgil and Drake on the same text / And it wasn’t about the matching arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress / Just told these grown men stop it with the funny s–t,” Kanye raps on the track, later adding, “Told Drake don’t play with me on GD / And he sent that message to everybody / So if I hit you with a ‘WYD’ / You better hit me with, ‘Yes sir, I’m writing everything you need.’”

The pair reignited their years-long feud last month, with Kanye seemingly leaking the “Nice for What” rapper’s address on social media.

