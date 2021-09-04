Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Becomes Spotify's Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day

Drake is breaking records.

Spotify announced on Twitter that the 34-year-old rapper’s new album Certified Lover Boy has become the streaming service’s most-streamed album in a single day.

A representative for Spotify confirmed to Complex that Drake‘s 2018 album Scorpion previously held the record.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour and Kanye West‘s Donda each previously held the record for 2021, but not all time.

Drake‘s new album was originally scheduled to be released in January of this year, but was postponed so he could continue working on new music. It features collaborations with artists including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne.

It was rumored that Drake was coordinating the release of Certified Lover Boy with Kanye West‘s new record Donda in order to launch a battle on the charts. Find out more here…

