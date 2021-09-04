'Elite' Star Ester Exposito Wows in Two Looks at Venice Film Festival!

Ester Exposito is looking amazing at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The 21-year-old Spanish actress is best known to fans for her role as Carla Rosón Caleruega in the Netflix drama series Elite.

Ester wowed on the red carpet while attending the festival premiere of Official Competition on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Earlier in the day, Ester was seen wearing a chic look while arriving in town via water taxi.

Ester most recently starred in the Netflix limited series Someone Has to Die, which you can stream right now on the service.

FYI: Ester is wearing an Atelier Versace dress at the premiere. She is wearing a Versace dress during the daytime outing.

Click through the gallery for 15+ photos of Ester Exposito at the film festival…