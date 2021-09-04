Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, & Jurnee Smollett Resign from Time's Up Board - Read Their Statement

Time’s Up has lost a large portion of its board of directors.

Board members Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Jurnee Smollett, Christy Haubegger, Hilary Rosen, Michelle Kydd, Katie McGrath, and interim board chair and super lawyer Nina Shaw are all resigning, the gender equity group announced on Saturday (September 4).

“Time’s Up is ready for new leadership, and we want to move forcefully toward its new iteration,” the exiting board members announced in a statement shared on the Time’s Up website. “We have strong faith in the talent and dedication of our interim CEO Monifa Bandele as a leader.”

Their exit comes a week after Tina Tchen resigned as president and CEO of Time’s Up Now and the Time’s Up Foundation amid controversy surrounding her reported connections to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s controversy, who just stepped down amid sexual assault allegations.

The company, created in 2018, was founded to support women against sexual harassment.

You can read the exiting board members’ full statement below…

“TIME’S UP was created to support the goal of safe, fair, dignified work for all women.

It is crucial to us as a board that the organization remain in service to this seismic, global work to demand equity and disrupt systems that foster discrimination, harassment and abuse. We see the current crisis within TIME’S UP as an important opportunity for growth and change.

TIME’S UP is ready for new leadership, and we want to move forcefully toward its new iteration. We have strong faith in the talent and dedication of our interim CEO Monifa Bandele as a leader. As has been announced, Monifa will be overseeing a comprehensive assessment of the organization, in collaboration with an outside consultant, and the input of our stakeholders: survivors and those who work for survivor justice and gender equity in the workplace and beyond.

To mark the establishment of a new TIME’S UP, the organization will have a new and reconstituted board. To that end, the members of the existing board will be stepping aside over the next 30 days, giving our CEO the ability to refocus the organization’s leadership to suit its mission and needs. As we do so, we commit to making sure TIME’S UP has sufficient financial resources to do its important work. And we have asked four existing board members— Colleen DeCourcy, Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, Ashley Judd and Gabrielle Sulzberger—to remain during this period to help ensure a smooth transition.

TIME’S UP belongs to all women. Its mission must continue – until we live in a world in which no woman ever needs to say #timesup again.”